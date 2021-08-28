Clear

US Embassy in Kabul urges Americans to leave airport due to 'specific, credible threat'

People were told to leave the area "immediately."

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 8:33 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan has again urged people to leave the Kabul airport area "immediately."

The embassy said it's because of a "specific, credible threat." 

On Saturday, President Joe Biden warned that commanders had told him another attack was “highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.” The airport was the site of Thursday’s deadly ISIS-K attack.

"U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time," the embassy said in their alert.

Citizens were urged to be aware of their surroundings, follow local authorities' instructions and have an emergency plan. 

