U.S. Department of Education Official visits Hazel Green Elementary

Scott Stump is spending time in classrooms observing students participate in science, technology, engineering, and math activities.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

One Madison County fourth grade class got a special visit from the Assistant Secretary for Career and Technical Adult Education for the United States Department of Education.

Scott Stump visited the class at Hazel Green Elementary as part of  National School Choice Week. He is spending time in classrooms observing students participate in science, technology, engineering, and math activities. Stump jumped right in with the students Tuesday working on a science project. He told WAAY 31 there are huge shortages in the IT, health, cyber security, and manufacturing industries and getting students involved in STEM programs early can help bridge that gap.

"Seeing a program like this where 4h is offering opens up the mind to stem which is absolutely where we need to go for the careers of the future."

Tomorrow Stump will be heading to birmingham and finishing his week in alabama in mobile.

