U.S. Covid cases falling, but hospitals brace for next wave

Health experts say the fourth wave of the pandemic has peaked, but what's ahead for winter is unclear.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 3:04 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — A decline in COVID-19 cases across the United States over the past several weeks has given overwhelmed hospitals some relief. But administrators are bracing for yet another possible surge as cold weather drives people indoors.

Health experts say the fourth wave of the pandemic has peaked overall in the U.S., particularly in the Deep South, where hospitals were stretched to the limit weeks ago. But many Northern states are still struggling with rising cases, and what’s ahead for winter is far less clear.

