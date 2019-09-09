U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wants your input for research on helmets, sports injuries

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is launching a new research project on helmets and sports injuries.
If your child suffered a head injury while playing a contact sport like football, hockey or lacrosse, you can report it. The commission hopes the information from the project will help them with future helmet safety standards.
If you want to report an injury, click here. Read more about the project here.
Our new Sport Helmet Project is asking parents to report helmets to CPSC through https://t.co/qFWdMF6Xk0 any time a child gets a head/neck injury while playing football, hockey, or lacrosse. Learn more: https://t.co/CiKNf0H6V3 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Qe8tUF8TZP
— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) September 9, 2019
