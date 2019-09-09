Clear

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wants your input for research on helmets, sports injuries

Credit: MGN

If your child suffered a head injury while playing a contact sport like football, hockey or lacrosse, you can report it.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 2:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is launching a new research project on helmets and sports injuries.

If your child suffered a head injury while playing a contact sport like football, hockey or lacrosse, you can report it. The commission hopes the information from the project will help them with future helmet safety standards.

If you want to report an injury, click here. Read more about the project here.

