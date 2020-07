The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a woman from Madison who was reported missing on Sunday off the coast of Grayton Beach in Florida.

That’s according to the area’s ABC-affiliated station, WMBB, which reports the U.S. Coast Guard searched by boat and by air for the last few days but did not find the missing diver, 34-year-old Marie Kaas.

Kaas was reported missing Sunday morning, about 3.5 miles south of Grayton Beach in Walton County, Florida, according to WMBB.