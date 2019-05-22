Clear
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary warns about boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

You can expect the lakes and rivers to be packed this holiday weekend.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is sending out the annual warning about boating safety. 

A boating instructor told WAAY 31 the leading cause of death while on a boat is drowning. The number one reason is not wearing a life jacket.

The instructor said a bad situation can happen much faster on water than on land.

"You have driving rules, how you drive, the same thing with boating. People think a lot of times when they get out there on the boat, anything goes. Well it, doesn't," said Bill Stadtlander, a boating safety instructor.

Stadtlander says when you're on a boat, stay hydrated. Also, wear a visor or shades, because the light hits you from the sky and reflects off the water, which could blind you. Finally, remember the same rules about drinking and driving apply to boating.

