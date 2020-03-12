Clear

US Capitol closing to public until April amid coronavirus outbreak

The statement says officials were acting “out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public.”

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 8:57 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 9:09 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.

The House and Senate sergeants at arms said in a statement that the closure will begin at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed into the buildings.

The statement says officials were acting “out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events