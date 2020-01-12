U.S Attorney Jay Town to discuss China Initiative in Huntsville tomorrow

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town will be in Huntsville tomorrow, January 13th.
According to his Twitter account, Town will be "discussing the China Initiative, and other foreign bad actors, that are actively seeking to rob, replicate, and replace American IP/trade secrets through cyber intrusions and economic espionage."
The event starts at 11:45 a.m. The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce will host lunch.
