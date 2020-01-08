U.S. Army warning people about scam text message

The US Army is warning that a text message telling people they’re eligible for the draft and must report for duty to Iran is a scam.

The Army says these text messages are fraudulant and told WAAY 31 they are working to learn where the texts are coming from.

"The thought of being drafted would terrify me," Caleb Keller, a college student, said.

Caleb and Sydney Keller said their paternal and maternal grandfathers both served in the military. One volunteered and one was drafted. They said they can't imagine how they’d feel about being drafted by the military.

"The thought of being just placed into somewhere that you have no idea where you're going or what you're doing, potentially your life is at risk it's pretty I don't know it's scary to me," Keller said.

The likelihood of the Kellers being entered into a draft today is slim.

Because of protests during the Vietnam War, in 1973 the U.S. decided all soldiers must voluntarily apply. In order for there to be a draft, Congress and the president would have to pass legislation. But, not everyone knows the law and people across the country are worried about a scam text message.

It says the United States Army has tried to contact you several times, and that you are marked eligible for the draft. It tells you to go to your nearest branch for immediate departure to Iran, and if you do not reply or contact them you could be fined or go to jail for at least 6 years.

"If somebody messaged me and told me I was submitted into the draft, that I was gonna be drafted my first instinct would be to panic," Keller said.

The spokesperson for Army recruitment in Alabama based in Montgomery said they haven't gotten any reports of these messages sent to anyone in Alabama, but they still want to get the message out so it doesn't cause panic.

"It's unnecessary panic, that's what it is,' Sydney Keller said. "We don't need that right now we need hope that's what we need."

The US Army's security team is working to learn where these messages are coming from, but for now they want to let everyone know if you get the message do not reply.

They said you should report it to your local recruitment office.