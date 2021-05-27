Clear

U.S. Army recruits new soldiers during National Virtual Hiring Days

The United States Army is looking to recruit 1,700 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.

Posted: May 27, 2021 3:47 PM
Updated: May 27, 2021 6:03 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Right now, if you are interested in serving and protecting our country, the Army wants you!

Those include aviation, artificial intelligence, cyber technology, health care and everything in between. If you have a passion to serve and want a sense of community, the Army is interested in hiring you!

"We're all about building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. So we're all about team in the army, we're all about family. So when you go in, you may walk in alone to that recruiting station, but you raise your right hand when you show up for training, you're a team and with family and we're going to take care of you," said Maj. Gen. Bob Harter, Army Materiel Command Chief of Staff.

If you are interested in taking part in the virtual event that's running through June 14, click here.

