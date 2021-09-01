U.S. Army Staff Sgt. hosts Albertville walk to honor U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan

An Albertville native and U.S. Army staff sergeant is taking a moment to say thank you to the 13 U.S. service members who recently lost their life in Afghanistan.

Dustin Duckett spoke with WAAY-31 about his special act of service.

"Two old men are going to walk with you, not run. Come on,come on"

Thirteen miles to remember the lives of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed overseas in the longstanding war that is now over.

This is what Duckett decided to do after wanting to pay his respects.

"I think it's big to make sure we remember the people who sacrificed and gave their life for this country. Only 1% of the nation serves their country in the aspect that we do," he said.

Duckett is also serving and is currently a staff sergeant.

He invited any and everyone to join him in his remembrance walk on Wednesday.

He and others walked around the Albertville Recreational Center's parking lot more than 50 times.

Some holding the American flag and others, carrying nearly 60 pounds of weight to honor the fallen.

"It's pretty emotional being out here. The people that gave their lives, 11 of the 13 were 23 years old and below so these are kids that just left home probably for the first time and they made the ultimate sacrifice for this country," said Duckett.

With Duckett, either running or walking these 13 miles, its more than just a way to say 'thank you'.

It's him actually him putting his feet on the ground for those brothers and sisters who could not make it.

Duckett even got a surprise from the Albertville Intermediate School.

They decided to not only cheer the group on, but they also walked a few laps too.

To see strangers and kids alike come and be apart was the only thanks Duckett needed, and from this time to the next, he hopes you'll remember everyone who didn't make it.

"It's a terrible thing that they didn't come home, so each day we should wake up and be the best we can, for them," he said.