U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command partnership offers STEM opportunities for students

The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command has a new partnership with Historically Black Universities and the Alabama School of Cyber Technology to prepare students for STEM and cyber technology careers.

The SUCEED program also is a partnership between the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the Huntsville chapter of the Black Data Processing Association and the Leblanc Foundation.

The program will provide students with internships, real world inspired projects and research opportunities to get them fully ready to enter either a cyber technology or a STEM career once they graduate college.

The president of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology, Matt Massey, said he's excited his school gets to be a part of this program in it's inaugural year.

"This is kind of a domino for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering and recognizing that we can be part of the solution and this workforce in the field of engineering and cyber, and we're just proud to be a part of it," Massey said.

SUCEED board members are scheduled to meet next week to formulate the program.