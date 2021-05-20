U.S. Air Force airman charged with raping Decatur child

A U.S. Air Force airman is free after police said he traveled to Decatur from Florida to rape a child.

Keith Norris Williams, 25, was arrested in Florida on April 30 and extradited to Decatur on May 15, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Williams is charged with rape, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and electronic solicitation of a child. Police said Williams is an Airman First Class in the Air Force stationed at Hurlburt Field in Florida,

He was released May 17 on $60,000 bond.

Decatur police said the department received a report on Feb. 12 about an adult male communicating online with a child in Decatur and making arrangements to meet the child in person.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that during the month of October 2020, Williams traveled to Decatur and engaged in an unlawful sex act with the child, police said.

