Clear
BREAKING NEWS Appeals court upholds Madison man’s conviction in murder by stabbing Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US-72 and Dug Hill Road project is being completed Thursday

The road work at the intersection began back in July and the Department of Transportation says it will be completed on Thursday.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Construction at a deadly intersection in Madison County is being completed today. Road work began back in July at at the intersection of US-72 and Dug Hill Road and this morning crews went out to wrap up the $350,000 project. The Department of Transportation said construction workers were striping Dug Hill Road and putting in curbs to make sure drivers are turning the right way. Officials said from now on you can't make left turns from Dug Hill Road. Instead you will need to turn right onto US-72 and then make a U-turn. Officials said this could reduce injuries and fatal crashes. The construction began this morning at 9 a.m. Officials said all lanes are now open and there are signs to help you navigate the area safely.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events