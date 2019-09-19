US-72 and Dug Hill Road project is being completed Thursday

Construction at a deadly intersection in Madison County is being completed today. Road work began back in July at at the intersection of US-72 and Dug Hill Road and this morning crews went out to wrap up the $350,000 project. The Department of Transportation said construction workers were striping Dug Hill Road and putting in curbs to make sure drivers are turning the right way. Officials said from now on you can't make left turns from Dug Hill Road. Instead you will need to turn right onto US-72 and then make a U-turn. Officials said this could reduce injuries and fatal crashes. The construction began this morning at 9 a.m. Officials said all lanes are now open and there are signs to help you navigate the area safely.