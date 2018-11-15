UPDATE: two dead, eight hospitalized after bus from Huntsville crashes in Mississippi

UPDATE: Eight people remain in the hospital Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday's tour bus crash outside Memphis. WAAY-31 confirmed four people are in a trauma center at a hospital in Memphis, and four others remain in a hospital in Southaven, Mississippi.

The two Huntsville women killed in the crash were identified by Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol as 76-year-old Betty Russell and 61-year-old Cynthia Hardin. Russell's family gave her photo to WAAY-31.

The tour bus was headed from Huntsville to Tunica, Mississippi, with a stop in Decatur to pick up additional passengers.

According to the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol, on Wednesday at approximately 12:35 p.m., a south bound tour bus with 46 passengers crashed on I-269 in Desoto County, Mississippi.

The crash injured 44 people who were sent to several different area hospitals with a variety of injuries. We know 19 of the 44 people hurt in the crash were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven Mississippi. According to a hospital spokesman at least three of those people were in serious condition at 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. 7 others were taken to a Hospital in tennessee, and another 18 passengers were taken to Methodist Hospital Olive Branch in Mississippi..

According to a woman who survived the accident and was discharged from the Hospital the bus was on its way to the casino in Tunica, MS. It had picked up people from Decatur on the way from Huntsville. She said the bus was not speeding when it started to lose control.

"Scary! It was scary. I was watching the bus; like, it spent once and the second spin it started picking up speed. I mean, what could you do," said Veronica Love.

The Desoto County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi says approximately 50 people were on board a bus traveling on an Interstate 269 overpass when the bus lost control and crashed.

There was icy conditions on the roads and sleet falling in northern Mississippi. The call for the wreck came into officials at 12:27 p.m. There were multiple injuries, some severe. Multiple people were transported to the hospital.

WAAY 31's ABC affiliate station in Memphis says authorities at the scene told them the bus left from a senior center in Huntsville. The bus company, Teague VIP Express, posted its condolences to its Facebook page, which says the company is based in Anniston.