UPDATE: two additional fires being investigated as possible arson

According to Madison Fire & Rescue officials, they responded to two fires in their jurisdiction on Saturday night as well.

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 6:43 PM
Posted By: Brittany Harry

Right now several fires are being investigated across Madison County.

They all happened on Saturday night. 

PREVIOUS: HUNTSVILLE POLICE: 7 FIRES INTENTIONALLY SET SATURDAY, 1 SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

WAAY 31 learned on Sunday two additional fires in Madison are now also under investigation.

According to Madison Fire & Rescue officials they were called to Publix and Champy's Famous Fried Chicken, both in the 8000 block of Madison Blvd, around 6 o'clock Saturday evening. 

The calls came in about 10 minutes apart, fire officials say.

With the two fires in Madison, that brings the total number of fires believed to have been intentionally set from seven to nine.

Now an investigation is underway.

One suspect is in custody, according to Huntsville Police.

PREVIOUS: HUNTSVILLE POLICE IDENTIFY ARSON SUSPECT

This is a developing story. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

