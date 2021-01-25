UPDATE: The Cheesecake Factory announces Huntsville opening date, location

The Cheesecak Factory confirmed to WAAY 31 last week that it is coming to Huntsville, and we got more information on Monday.

Bridge Street Town Centre announced the restaurant will open there in Winter 2021, but no exact date has been revealed.

It will be located on the south end of the property in a 7,350-square-foot space, next to Barnes & Noble and across from P.F. Chang’s.

More from the release:

“Our guests have been asking us to come to Huntsville for years, so we are very pleased to be opening a restaurant at Bridge Street Town Centre,” said David Overton, founder, chairman and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

“Bridge Street Town Centre is a wonderful property right in the heart of the city, and we look forward to opening there.”

With more than 250 menu offerings, handmade in-house with fresh ingredients, including everything from appetizers, salads, pastas, flat bread pizzas, steaks, seafood, sandwiches, and of course, a vast selection of signature cheesecakes, there is something for everyone.

Check out the restaurant’s menu HERE.