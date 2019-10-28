Clear

UPDATE: Prisoner who escaped Lawrence County Jail captured

John Allen York
John Allen York

John Allen York, 28, escaped from the Lawrence County Jail about 2 a.m. Sunday after climbing the security fence.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 11:18 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:59 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: About 11 a.m. Monday the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced that John Allen York is back in custody at the Lawrence County Jail.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

From earlier:

A manhunt is underway for a dangerous escaped inmate in Lawrence County.

York is 5’11” tall, weighs about 120 pounds and should be considered dangerous, said Chris Waldrep, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Tracking dogs from the Alabama Department of Corrections were dispatched to search Sunday morning. An internal investigation is also being conducted to determine the exact circumstances that led to the escape, Waldrep said.

York has been in jail since Sept. 23 for possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, burglary, receiving stolen property, theft of property, and attempting to elude police.

A second inmate, who has not been identified by the sheriff’s office, as apprehending as part of York’s escape, Waldrep said.

Anyone who comes into contact or has information about John Allen York is asked to call 256-974-9291.

