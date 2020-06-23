UPDATE: Lexington High School student tests negative for coronavirus; athletic workouts to resume

Benji Kimbrough, football/basketball/baseball coach at Lexington High School, said Tuesday that a student-athlete's coronavirus test came back negative, and workouts will resume Wednesday.

All workouts were suspended Monday while officials waited to receive the results of the student's test.

From Monday:

Lexington High School in Lauderdale County announced Monday that it has suspended all athletic workouts until further notice.

A student is being tested for coronavirus, according to a tweet from the school baseball team's Twitter account.

"This isn't a confirmed case just a test," the tweet said.

"We are being proactive and precautionary to protect our kids."

Last week, Albertville City Schools announced three student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus.

