UPDATE: Lexington High School student tests negative for coronavirus; athletic workouts to resume

Benji Kimbrough, football/basketball/baseball coach at Lexington High School, said Tuesday that a student-athlete's coronavirus test came back negative, and workouts will resume Wednesday.
All workouts were suspended Monday while officials waited to receive the results of the student's test.
Grateful test was negative and our athletes can return tomorrow and continue working #safely
— Coach Kimbrough (@CoachK_79) June 23, 2020
From Monday:
Lexington High School in Lauderdale County announced Monday that it has suspended all athletic workouts until further notice.
A student is being tested for coronavirus, according to a tweet from the school baseball team's Twitter account.
"This isn't a confirmed case just a test," the tweet said.
"We are being proactive and precautionary to protect our kids."
Last week, Albertville City Schools announced three student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus.
