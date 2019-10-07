UPDATE: Hazel Green man killed in motorcyle, truck crash

UPDATE:

Alabama State Troopers have identified Vincent Lee Baker, 20, of Hazel Green as the victim in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

HEMSI officials said that as of 6:55 p.m., Bobo Section Road was closed due to the wreck.

Baker was killed when the 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2012 Ford F-350 on Bobo Section Road five miles north of Hazel Green, troopers said.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

From earlier:

One man is dead from a motorcycle and vehicle wreck in Hazel Green Sunday evening.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Bobo Section Road and Cornell Road, which is west of Highway 231-431.

HEMSI Chief Operating Officer Dea Calce said they were dispatched at 6:36 p.m.

A State Trooper tells WAAY 31 that a driver and four passengers were heading east on Bobo Section Road. The motocyclist was traveling west on the same street when the two collided.

The motorcycle caught on fire, killing the driver of the bike.

No one in the truck was injured.

A witness at the scene tells WAAY 31 it looked like the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Troopers said the accident is still under investigation but that the speed was probably a factor in this fatal wreck. Right now, they do not know if alcohol was involved.

They have also not confirmed the identity of the motorcyclist.