UNA's rally falls short at Hampton

Lions have a bye week before their home game October 19.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 9:58 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Lions started out slow, putting up only two points against Hampton in the first half Saturday in Virgina. A second half rally was great for the highlight reel, but ultimately time ran out, UNA falls 40-34. 

The Lion's next game is at home October 19 against Charleston Southern. Kickoff is 7:00 p.m.

