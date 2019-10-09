UNA's rally falls short at Hampton

The Lions started out slow, putting up only two points against Hampton in the first half Saturday in Virgina. A second half rally was great for the highlight reel, but ultimately time ran out, UNA falls 40-34.
The Lion's next game is at home October 19 against Charleston Southern. Kickoff is 7:00 p.m.
