UNA will honor alum killed in 9/11 attacks

Maj. Dwayne Williams was killed in the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon.

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 5:51 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 5:56 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The University of North Alabama will honor alumnus Maj. Dwayne Williams, who lost his life in the 9/11 terror attacks.

At the end of the first quarter in UNA’s football game on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Williams' wife, Tammy, and daughter Kelcie, will walk out onto the field to represent their hero.

Williams was a football player at UNA. He joined the Army and served his country in the Persian Gulf War. In 2001 he was assigned to the Pentagon.

On Sept. 11, 2001, he was at work when the terrorists attacked. Williams did not make it but his legacy lives on and UNA is proud to honor him and others who sacrificed for our country.

UNA also created a scholarship in Williams' name that you can donate to right now.

Active duty service members, first responders, and health care workers will also be honored at the game. There will be a special fly over and fireworks show at halftime.

