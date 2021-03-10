University of North Alabama will get monthly coronavirus vaccine shipments

The University of North Alabama will not only vaccinate its staff against coronavirus but community members, too, starting next Monday.

UNA will host a vaccination clinic at the Guillot University Center. UNA officials said they've received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and they will get monthly shipments of vaccine from the state.

"It's a real privilege for us to be able to give back in this way. We're not only excited to help our internal campus people and our own employees, but the community, because we are a part of the city of Florence," said Dr. Kimberly Greenway, the head of UNA's COVID-19 recovery task force.

Greenway said next Monday, they plan to vaccinate about 200 people who have signed up.

"We will have our full medical staff from our university health services will be here, and we will also have some help from local partners, our nursing students and we've partnered with Northwest Shoals Community College to allow some of their students to get experience and help us with clinics," said Greenway.

Greenway said only people in Phase 1B of the state's allocation plan are eligible to sign up for the shot, and she said they are being strict and verifying each person's eligibility.

"We have had some people sign up that don't meet that criteria, and so we're asking that everyone really make sure that if you're going to sign up that you meet the criteria that we've published. It is being verified by our medical staff, so every time someone signs up, it's an electronic process and we literally go through it everyday," said Greenway.

Parking is already scarce at the university. Greenway said people who are coming to get their shots at their allotted times will have places to park and be directed by UNA police.