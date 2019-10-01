Clear

UNA wants to win on the road

After handling Presbyterian at home Saturday, the Lions want to take the next away game.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Chris Willis is happy the Lions got their second win of the season Saturday against Presbyterian. Now, it's all about Hampton. 

Willis wants to get a road win, and keep building their Big South Conference resume. 

"You get seven Big South opponents," Willis said. "So now we got six left. There will be teams within the Big South that doesn't win games, you know not saying we will win them all but you will see teams who stack up third, fourth, fifth in the conference, with losses. "This is our third trip on the road, we'd like to get a win on the road."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events