UNA wants to win on the road

Chris Willis is happy the Lions got their second win of the season Saturday against Presbyterian. Now, it's all about Hampton.

Willis wants to get a road win, and keep building their Big South Conference resume.

"You get seven Big South opponents," Willis said. "So now we got six left. There will be teams within the Big South that doesn't win games, you know not saying we will win them all but you will see teams who stack up third, fourth, fifth in the conference, with losses. "This is our third trip on the road, we'd like to get a win on the road."