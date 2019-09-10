Clear

UNA wants loud crowd Saturday for Alabama A&M

Lions hosting Bulldogs for first time since 1996.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

UNA is 1-1 as are the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The teams meet in Florence Saturday for a North Alabama showdown .

After playing in front of more than 23 thousand fans Saturday in Montana. UNA's Head Coach, Chris Willis, wants the crowd to be on their feet for all four quarters this weekend. 

He mentioned it's Band Night at Braly Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m.

