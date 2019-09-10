UNA wants loud crowd Saturday for Alabama A&M

UNA is 1-1 as are the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The teams meet in Florence Saturday for a North Alabama showdown .

After playing in front of more than 23 thousand fans Saturday in Montana. UNA's Head Coach, Chris Willis, wants the crowd to be on their feet for all four quarters this weekend.

He mentioned it's Band Night at Braly Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m.