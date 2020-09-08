UNA updates it's coronavirus dashboard and starts random testing

Tuesday, the University of North Alabama's dashboard updated and said in the last week the university has had 43 new positive cases. That brings their total to 126 cases among faculty and students since the pandemic started.

Dr. Kimberly greenway is over UNA's coronavirus task force and she's the VP of student affairs. Greenway said UNA has over 8,000 students with about 6,500 students and staff on campus weekly. Greenway said only 1% of the unveristies population has tested positive since testing started.

Greenway said they can't force students to stay in isolation rooms if they test positive. Since UNA is a regional university most of the students who do test positive are going home.

WAAY31 asked what the university is doing to help students who live on campus and test positive but can't go home.

"We actually deliver their food to them. We have a team that as of last week started calling individuals who are in isolation just to ask them how they are doing to check on them and see how they are doing academically to see if their needs are being met and if they have any needs we haven't thought of yet," said Dr. Kimberly Greenway, the head of UNA's coronavirus task force.

Greenway said most of UNA's students live off campus but they do have an undisclosed amount of designated rooms where students who live on campus can stay if they test positive for the virus. Greenway also said the university doesn't have the room to house hundreds of students should they get sick and need to stay on campus.

UNA started doing random testing on September 8th for students and faculty.

Greenway said they will randomly test 3% of people on campus weekly, that's over 200 people per week. She said they will only be testing people who don't have any symptoms. A student or staff member will get an email saying they've been selected. They will have to fill out a survey before getting approval to take the random test at the Guillot University Center.

"We have a room specialized set up for that but again since it's asymptomatic people there is not risk around so it's in the guillot university center so it's very convenient for students," said Greenway.

Greenway said teams from UAB come to the university to help give the tests and take the sampbles back to it's labs. The results come back in 24 to 48 hours.