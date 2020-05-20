UNA students slated to be on campus in August

The University of North Alabama said it will welcome students back to campus August 19th, but classrooms and courses will not look the same.

UNA told WAAY31 it's working on taking large courses and making it a hybrid between in person and online. In classrooms that are too small to social distance those classrooms will be modified and each in-person course will have a back up plan to move online in case of another outbreak.

UNA did not specify which classrooms will be modified but the plan to be back on campus is exciting to some students.

"I am excited because the online classes were very hard this semester," said Brooklyn Bigbee. Bigbee will be a senior this fall at UNA.

Bigbee said she learns better in person and moving everything online threw her semester out of wack.

"I still ended up on the deans list but it was a struggle and I think it was because I was in class then online and it was different," said Bigbee.

UNA said it will not force students to wear masks while on campus, but it's recommending that students wear masks especially if they cannot social distance. While UNA won't force students to wear masks it hopes students will adhere to the recommendations.

"It would be difficult to social distance in a packed class but then I had a class with four people in it so that would be an easy class to social distance so I don't know how they are going to work on that," said Bigbee.

The university developed a coronaviurs task force to come up with solutions on students going back in the fall safely. Parts of the plan are still being developed and Bigbee is ready to see what all the university comes up with.

"I would like to see a plan now. You think it's far away but it's really not it's coming right up," said Bigbee.

The university said students will live in dorms or university housing. UNA's coronaviurs task force is going over recommendations from housing professionals to help develop that part of it's plan. Once details on student housing in the fall of 2020 are released we will update this article.