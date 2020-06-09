UNA students react to coronavirus cases on campus

Two faculty members and a student at the University of North Alabama are self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus.

These three cases are the first ones reported by the university since the pandemic began.

UNA student Nick Walker said he has been impressed with how the university has handled the pandemic. However, Walker had to adjust to online learning quickly.

"It was my freshmen year of college and you know I come into it thinking its just going to be the best year of my life," Walker said. "Then it gets cut short then me and many of my buddies were heartbroken."

Walker said he was shocked when he learned about the three cases reported Tuesday.

Back in March, the university chose to clear the campus. Only certain faculty members and staff have been allowed to return since.

For recent graduate Margaret Carpenter, her last semester was spent trying to manage online learning.

"Pretty complicated, difficult for a lot of people," Carpenter said.

While she will not be heading back to campus, she has several friends who are. She said after learning about these three cases on campus, it is a reminder this pandemic is not over.

"I don't know if anybody feels like we're going to get back to normal in the next few months," Carpenter said. "I don't know if anyone has those expectations, so I feel like everybody is cautious and feeling things out these next few months."

For Walker, he said is too is having doubts about returning to campus.

"I might have to switch to an online schedule," Walker said.

When students do return, there will be social distancing guidelines in place. The university also used contact tracing to determine who else on campus may have come in contact with the three people who tested positive.