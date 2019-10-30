UNA students on edge over woman asking for money, trying to get students in her car

University of North Alabama students are on edge over an encounter with a woman who's trying to get students into her car.

UNA police said they've had four reports of this woman coming up to students and asking for money. She's been spotted near the sorority dorms and in the parking lot of the Guillot University Center.

"Everyone is just kind of freaked out and don't know what to do," said a UNA sophomore, Sarah Brock.

Brock said she saw the woman and actually gave her some spare change.

"She didn't do anything, but she's being very aggressive towards people," said Brock.

Campus police said another student told the woman she didn't have any money. The woman then told her to get in her car so she could take her to a bank and the student refused. That's when the woman got angry.

"If they don't give her money or fix her radio, like she's been asking people to do, they will regret it later. No one really knows what that means, so it's kinda sketchy," said Brock.

UNA police also said they've checked campus cameras to see if they can identify the woman, but haven't found anything. Some students said they think a campus alert should have gone out by text and email. UNA police said this situation doesn't reach an immediate threat level because the woman is just asking for money.

"I think it would be good just to tell everyone on campus what's going on, because she's been in two separate cars, according to what everyone is saying," said Brock.

UNA police have increased their patrols in the area where the woman was spotted.

"I've seen police here and down at the gas station where I know she's been and by one of the fraternity houses, so they are looking out and that makes me feel better," said Brock.

UNA police are urging students to call them if they see the woman in the white vehicle.