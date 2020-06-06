UNA students hold protest to demand changing the name of Bibb Graves Hall

Saturday, students at the University of North Alabama protested for renaming one of the universities most iconic buildings named Bibb Graves Hall.

Students gathered peacefully in front of Bibb Graves Hall, that's named after former Governor David Bibb Graves, and talked about how it is time to change the name of the building.

Graves served as the states first two term governor in the 1920's and 30's and started progressive education programs as Governor. Graves also became the president of the Montgomery chapter of the Klu Klux Klan in 1926.

"We're really trying to stop the systematic racism we have in the United States and one of the proponents of that is buildings named after former racists members of the confederacy and members of the Klan. It's my feeling of the community, students, and the city as a whole that we need to rename the building," said UNA student, Peyton Barrow who also organized Saturday's protest.

The university said it can't just change the name of the building because of the state's 2017 monument preservation act. That law says the entities must ask permission from the state to move or rename historical buildings or statues that date back 40 years or longer.

Students also started a petition that has over 3,000 signatures to change the name.