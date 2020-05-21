UNA student athletes could be on campus by July

The University of North Alabama told WAAY31 student athletes won't be on campus June 1st, even though the NCAA said they can return voluntarily June 1st.

UNA athletes fall under five different governing bodies, including the state government and the school's conferences. So just because the NCAA says student athletes can come back doesn't mean it's going to happen soon.

"It is very complicated when looking at the five entities with the NCAA, ASUN, Big South, and the state of Alabama," said Mark Linder, UNA's Athletic Director.

WAAY31 spoke with Linder right as Governor Kay Ivey wrapped up her news conference Thursday announcing the next phase of reopening the state.

"I'll go back and review it and look at the order and see how that fits in with what were doing and restoring order around here," said Linder.

Currently, UNA's campus is closed. In the meantime, the university has a task force, with representatives from the athletic staff to figure out how to get athletes back in the training rooms safely.

"Restrictions on the number of people in there. If they need to wear masks while working out the sanitation of it and how we clean it," said Linder.

Linder said realistically they could have student athletes back by July.

"Maybe by July sixth that's a possibility. You could bring them back on July 1st but then you have the 4th of July and travel so there are risks associated with that," said Linder.

UNA is looking at buying equipment that can disinfect a weight room faster. They're also waiting on guidance from the ASUN and Big South conferences on it's timeline of training and practicing regulations.