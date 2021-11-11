UNA student, veteran plans to help other veterans in his future career

The University of North Alabama celebrated Veterans Day despite the rain moving their original plans indoors.

Dozens packed into the Guillot University Center to hear UNA alum Col. Scott Rawlin. Joining them was Nicholas Burnett, a veteran and current UNA student.

Burnett told WAAY 31 about the struggles veterans face when leaving the service.

"I would say the biggest struggle is just the reintegration coming back home," Burnett said. "Even if they didn't serve in combat such as I did and my fellow brothers did. Just the transition back to civilian life is in itself a task and difficult."

Burnett said he's getting a degree in social work and plans to work for the Department of Veterans Affairs to help fellow veterans navigate their benefits and adjust to civilian life.