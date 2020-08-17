UNA soccer player says team is closer after ASUN postponed season

The ASUN postponed fall sports till spring, impacting UNA Soccer, Volleyball and Men's and Women's cross county.

North Alabama junior soccer forward, Charlotte Kellett today, says she's leaning on her teammates during these unusual times.

This will be the first time Kellett has gone this long without playing soccer.

"We sacrifice family, friends... our whole life," Kellett said.

Kellett left all of that in England to come to UNA so when the ASUN postponed play because of COVID-19 she couldn't help but feel disappointed.

"To not do what we love will be really hard," Kellett added.

UNA soccer isn't going anywhere during the hiatus. The athletes will still be in school and training together.

"If we ever need anything we know we have people here we can go and see, I think that helps with the environment, we have great coaches, it makes it easier." Kellett said.

Kellet said the team feels closer.

"We've come together as a team, we're family," she added.

Their competitive spirit isn't broken, they're counting down the days till they can kick it safely.

"It will be tough, but we'll definitely get through it," Kellett said.