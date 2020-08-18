UNA sets schedule, guidelines for fall

North Alabama released a four-game schedule set to kickoff in October.

"Us along with some other teams across the country feel like the best thing to do is get out there and play football," UNA Football Coach, Chris Willis, said.

The Lions are looking for a fourth opponent

But have Jacksonville State, BYUI and Southern Miss locked in.

"No better place to play that than Braly, especially on a Saturday night," UNA Wide Receiver, Cortez Hall, said.

Willis purposely spaced out the games to monitor the pandemic.

"The gap in between is big for the COVID, if you lose a guy, and have the 10-day turnaround, it helps them be able to come back and play, shouldn't miss a game, I hope," Willis said.

Senior Linebacker, Will Evans, feels comfortable moving forward with the season knowing he'll be tested for COVID-19 every week.

"In case you have an outbreak, that was one of my concerns," Evans said.

UNA Athletic Director Mark Linder said it's possible to test frequently because local companies supply the tests.

Linder added it will be less expensive, and the players will get quicker results.

"That's why we feel so good about the testing protocols, to make sure our kids are going to be safe," Linder said.

Fans can attend games this fall Linder said Braly will be at 50% capacity, about 7,500 fans.