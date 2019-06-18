UNA in Florence seeks multiple skateboard-wielding vandalism suspects

The University of North Alabama’s police department is looking for several vandalism suspects.
Two posts on the department’s Facebook page say the eighth level of the school’s parking deck has been vandalized twice: about 1:30 a.m. June 10 and about 3 a.m. June 13.
Take a look at the photos, and if you recognize them send a message to the department’s Facebook page here or email police@una.edu
