Clear

UNA in Florence seeks multiple skateboard-wielding vandalism suspects

Do you recognize anyone?

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 1:53 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The University of North Alabama’s police department is looking for several vandalism suspects.

Two posts on the department’s Facebook page say the eighth level of the school’s parking deck has been vandalized twice: about 1:30 a.m. June 10 and about 3 a.m. June 13.

Take a look at the photos, and if you recognize them send a message to the department’s Facebook page here or email police@una.edu

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events