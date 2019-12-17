UNA hosting inaugural First Pitch Dinner

Love UNA baseball? Pull up a seat!
The University of North Alabama Baseball program is excited to host our inaugural First Pitch Dinner on Saturday. February 1. 2020
The dinner is a chance for the public to join the UNA baseball team as it kicks off its second season in the ASUN conference and Division I.
Former UNA All-American and Major League baseball veteran Josh Willingham will be the guest speaker.
Fans can meet the UNA players and get information on the Lions' upcoming season as they compete against familiar names such as Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Louisville - just to name a few.
Here are the details on the event:
February 1, 2020
Cross Point Church of Christ
1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, Alabama 35633
Dinner & Fellowship: 5:00 PM
Program: 6:00 PM
Speaker: Josh Willingham
Tickets: $40 per person or Table of 8: $320 per table
For more information. contact Coach Mike Keehn at 256.765.4635 or mjkeehn@una.edu
TICKET LINK
https://www.una.edu/advancement/athleticevents.html
