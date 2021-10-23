Clear

UNA honors fallen officer Sgt. Nick Risner's family

Aili Risner threw the first pitch of the game to Lt. Max Dotson.

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 9:32 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry

UNA softball and staff members changed their colors Friday from purple to blue in honor of Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner, who was killed in the line of duty.

The university had special blue shirts made with 'Sierra 1' on the back. Those were Risner's call letters.

His daughter Aili threw out the first pitch to Sheffield Lt. Max Dotson, who was also shot in the line of duty along wtih her dad.

Aili played softball in high school and she and her dad had a special bond over the sport. That's why UNA chose to honor the family in this way.

"With Aili being a student at UNA, the UNA family just wanted to show her that we're here for her and we are supporting her and her family during this unbelievable time. We just want to show her our love and support from the UNA family," said UNA'assistant athletic director, Megan Dye.

UNA's president presented the Risner family with a special framed jersey with SIERRA ONE on it. All donations collected at the game will go to the Risner family.

