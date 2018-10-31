Clear

UNA honoring their 1968 trailblazing team Saturday

The football team who broke the color barrier in Alabama will be recognized Saturday before 1:30 game

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 6:40 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 6:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The UNA football team who broke the color barrier for football in Alabama will be honored Saturday before the Lions take on Shorter. 

The University of North Alabama known then as Florence State University became the first predominately white college in the state to play an African American player in a college football game.

So now in its first year as a D1 program, UNA is honoring the 1968 team who started it all.

They'll be celebrated this Saturday, November 3. 

Huntsville Native, Leonard "Rabbit" Thomas and Bobby Joe Pride of Decature plyaed in the Lions' season-opening game against Central Arkansas on September 21, 1968. 
Both Thomas and Pride will attend the team's reunion in Florence. 

