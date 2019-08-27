UNA home football opener Thursday

Chris Willis, UNA's head football coach, spoke with media Tuesday ahead of the Lions' game against Western Illinois.
UNA returns QB Christian Lopez, but they also feel more prepared as a whole heading in to their 2019 season.
Kickoff is 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Tom Braly Stadium in Florence.
