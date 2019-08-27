Clear

UNA home football opener Thursday

The Lions host Western Illinois

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Chris Willis, UNA's head football coach, spoke with media Tuesday ahead of the Lions' game against Western Illinois.

UNA returns QB Christian Lopez, but they also feel more prepared as a whole heading in to their 2019 season. 

Kickoff is 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Tom Braly Stadium in Florence. 

