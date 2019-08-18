Clear
BREAKING NEWS Death investigation underway in Huntsville. Full Story

UNA holds Fan Fest

Lions fans celebrated UNA's athletic programs Sunday

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The University of North Alabama held their Fan Fest Sunday at the UNA softball complex.

Football players and other athletic organizations signed autographs and took pictures with fans. 

The football team and volleyball get started in about a week!

UNA football kicks off its season at home August 29, against Western Illinois. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events