The University of North Alabama held their Fan Fest Sunday at the UNA softball complex.
Football players and other athletic organizations signed autographs and took pictures with fans.
The football team and volleyball get started in about a week!
UNA football kicks off its season at home August 29, against Western Illinois.
Related Content
- UNA holds Fan Fest
- City of Huntsville hold annual City-Wide Fun Fest
- UNA Signing Day Recap
- UNA Baseball celebrates Halloween
- What the future holds for UNA as an NCAA Division institution
- UNA's food pantry needs donations
- UNA approves banded tuition rate
- Fans tune into 'Harry & Meghan' Lifetime movie
- Auburn fan day set for August 11
- Local comic book fans remember Stan Lee
Scroll for more content...