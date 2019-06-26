Clear
UNA history student uncovers former slave burial site in Lauderdale County

Josh Grisby is a graduate student studying public history.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - A student at the University of North Alabama has uncovered a former slave burial site and plans to share his findings with some of their descendants.

The TimesDaily reports Josh Grigsby will present his findings on Friday at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library. The cemetery is in rural Lauderdale County.

Grigsby and UNA history professor George Makowski say the fieldwork was unique because the cemetery is still active today.

Makowski says the findings reveal a positive story for black descendants. He says many who are buried there came out of slavery and built successful lives for themselves and their children.

Grisby is a graduate student studying public history. Friday's presentation will complete the research component of his master's degree.

