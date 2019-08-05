Clear

UNA has second fall camp as a D-1 program

The Lions have a full schedule of D-1 schools.

Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's UNA's second fall camp as a D-1 program, but this year is different for the Lions.

It's the first year all 11 opponents are D-1 schools. There is tough competition coming to Florence, like Western Illinois in week one.

Head Coach Chris Willis says it doesn't matter if you're D-1 or D-2 or who you are playing, preparation stays the same. He says he's excited about fall camp.

"We've got things going in the right direction. We are building in the right direction," Willis said. "You just hope this year, you can get some wins and have a good, credible season, you know, be competitive, all those things and just kind of keep building," Willis said.

Christian Lopez is back as the QB for UNA. Last year, he had some off the field issues, like a spider bite on his hand. Willis said there are no issues this year, and he's excited to have Lopez as a leader on this team.

