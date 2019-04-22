UNA: Students would pay for new football stadium

There's excitement building on the University of North Alabama's campus, amid talks of building a brand new football stadium. Right now, the university has no concrete plans for a stadium, but students are weighing in.

UNA officials said they would not use any state allocated funds to build a brand new football stadium, and that's why they are in the very early discussions with students who would essentially be burdening the costs of building a new football stadium.

"We're thrilled that there's excitement about the conversation, and that's where we are right now," said UNA's Athletic Director, Mark Linder. "There are some conversations being had and whether or not we can get it across the finish line, that's up in the air."

Currently, UNA plays off campus at Braly Municipal Stadium, and they share the location with Florence High School. Linder is meeting with student groups to see what they want. UNA did a recent survey, and most students indicated they wanted the football stadium located on campus.

"Currently, we could not put a stadium on campus. However, if the baseball stadium were to be moved to the piece of land the city gave us then there is space to put the stadium, but we're not limiting ourselves right now," said Linder.

Linder said the stadium could go a number of places, but it would cost about $30 million to build, and students would have to pay for that cost.

"I've heard a lot of people talking about it, and I've heard a lot of people say it would be cool," said UNA student, Hope Gist.

UNA officials said they plan on having many more discussions with students to see what they want out of their university. UNA will also be sending out more surveys to students. Nothing can be approved until UNA's board of trustees votes on it.