UNA has first scrimmage

Chris Willis called his team veterans after their first scrimmage Friday. Willis is proud of what the group has accomplished through the first few spring practices, but wants to build. Willis said where they struggle numbers wise is on the defensive line. Another position that will look new to UNA fans is the QB. Christian Lopez graduated, and North Alabama has brought in a seasoned player in Reid Herring out of ECU. Herring said he is enjoying Florence. Regarding the scrimmage, he said the offense made good plays, but North Alabama always has room for improvement.
