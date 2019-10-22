Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UNA grant will help get people back in school to finish their degrees

The grant was awarded to UNA by the U.S. Labor Department.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 3:12 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The University of North Alabama is helping nursing and business students finally get their degrees.

They'll use a $1 million grant to help students who stopped going to school with 60 hours left to graduate. Returning students will get a 15% discount on tuition, and if they get into the workforce program, they will get a possible additional $12,000.

"That covers tuition. A portion of that covers actual living expenses, daycare and life expenses, and then, there is a small portion that is dedicated specifically to technology resources, like a laptop or if they needed to set up internet at their home," said UNA Career Center Director, Melissa Medlin.

To find out if you qualify, just call the UNA Career Center at 256-765-4100. The applications will be on the university's website by mid-November.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events