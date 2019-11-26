Clear

UNA football player earns academic award

KJ Smith has big year in the classroom and on the field.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:06 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

University of North Alabama senior safety, K.J. Smith , has been selected as the 2019 Big South Conference Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
He has a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in Health. Eight Big South conference players make the all-academic team, but Smith takes home the sole honor of Scholar-Athlete of the Year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events