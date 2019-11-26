UNA football player earns academic award

University of North Alabama senior safety, K.J. Smith , has been selected as the 2019 Big South Conference Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
He has a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in Health. Eight Big South conference players make the all-academic team, but Smith takes home the sole honor of Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
