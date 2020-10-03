UNA falls in season opener at Liberty

It's been a long wait, but North Alabama finally took the field today in their first game of the season at Liberty.

UNA battled, but fell to the Flames 28-7.

Head Coach Chris Willis said the team made too many mistakes.

“The main thing is we have our first game under our belts and we can go back and break it down on film and go from there,” Willis added. “I was pleased in a lot of areas, but we’ve got to be able to put the ball in the end zone. I liked our team’s attitude, even in the fourth quarter. They were wanting to go down and get a touchdown and they were able to do it.

“We also have to eliminate mistakes. You can’t play an FBS team, especially one of this quality, and help them with turnovers and have a chance,” Willis said.

UNA finished with 247 yards to 357 for the Flames. The Lions rushed for 63 yards and passed for 184.

North Alabama quarterback Blake Dever was knocked out of the game in the first quarter after being hit on a targeting play against Liberty. He did not return.

Up next is JSU at home.