UNA becomes fastest-growing university in state with record-breaking enrollment

The University of North Alabama has achieved yet another semester with record-breaking enrollment, making it the fastest-growing university in Alabama, officials announced Monday.

UNA had more than 8,800 students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester, the 11th semester in a row with record enrollment, the university said in a release Monday.

“Thanks to the hard work of many on campus to achieve this milestone, we can say with assurance that the University of North Alabama is no longer the best-kept secret among higher education institutions in Alabama,” said UNA President Ken Kitts. “The UNA brand is strong — thriving, even — in a challenging environment, and this is a significant occasion in our history.”

UNA said an increase in first-time, full-time freshmen as well as increased focus on several programs, growth in the school’s Honors College and a “robust return” of international students all contributed to the overall growth seen in the fall semester.

This being the 11th semester in a row to see record enrollment is “a testament to the quality of our on-campus, online and workforce-focused programs that lead directly to good jobs and career advancement,” said Ross Alexander, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

In addition to record enrollment, UNA has experienced a record six-year graduation rate, according to the university. To learn more about the school and what it has to offer, click here.