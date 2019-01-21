UNA basketball players receive top honors

WALLEN NAMED ASUN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

North Alabama’s Emma Wallen has been named the ASUN Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball. The 5-7 guard from Anderson helped the Lions post a 2-0 record on the week with ASUN victories over Jacksonville and Stetson.

At Jacksonville, Wallen converted a four-point play in the closing seconds to give UNA the lead after trailing by 10 points with less than two minutes remaining. She finished with eight points in the 62-59 victory.

She followed with another impressive fourth quarter at home during a 71-55 win over Stetson. Wallen hit six straight three-pointers in the period, scoring 18 of her game-high 25 points as the Lions pulled away from the Hatters.

For the week, Wallen totaled 33 points, with four assists, four rebounds and a steal. UNA improved to 13-2 overall and 4-1 in ASUN play. The honor gives North Alabama four player-of-the-week awards this season. Ivy Wallen won the same award on Dec. 23, while Brittany Panetti took home the honor on Dec. 10 and Jan. 7.

AGNEW TAKES HOME TWO ASUN WEEKLY AWARDS

Officials with the ASUN Conference have named North Alabama’s Christian Agnew as the league’s Player and Newcomer of the Week. The freshman from Detroit, Mich., had a pair of memorial games as UNA picked up ASUN victories over Jacksonville and Stetson.

At Jacksonville, Agnew went 11-of-17 from the floor and scored a game-high 26 points in the 91-88 win. He followed with only five points at home against Stetson, but made the most of his last shot of the night. After grabbing a rebound off a missed free throw, Agnew dribbled to near half court, where he launched the game-winning three-pointer to give the Lions a 63-62 victory.

With the two wins, North Alabama improves to 7-13 overall and 4-1 in ASUN play.

Agnew shares both awards with FGCU’s Schadrac Casimir. It’s the third time this season the ASUN has Co-Players of the Week and first time it has Co-Newcomers of the Week. It also represents the second and third weekly ASUN award for UNA. Jamari Blackmon was named Newcomer of the Week on Nov. 12.