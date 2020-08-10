Clear
UNA awaits direction on football season from NCAA

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 8:07 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The University of North Alabama’s football season is in limbo.

Virginia Tech already canceled its game with UNA. And as early as Tuesday, conferences are expected to start canceling seasons.

There is plenty of uncertainty at Braly Stadium. 

For UNA head coach Chris Willis the list of unknowns is almost endless.

"You sit back and you really look and wonder how we are going to make this happen? Not just UNA but everyone. Can we do it and keep everybody safe?," said Willis.

That's one of many questions in Willis' mind.

This week, the offensive line and quarterbacks are in quarantine. The rest of the team is holding voluntary practices after someone on strength and conditioning staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Willis wonders what will happen if someone gets sick during the season.

"You're getting ready to go to practice and you see that many people have to be held out at one time. Well what if this was week one of the season? We wouldn't be able to play the game," said Willis.

Willis said his players are concerned about losing a year of eligibility if the season is canceled after games start.

"You've got guys that are seniors that are older that have maybe got one year left maybe two years left they need some clarification from the NCAA. Do I get an extra year or do I not?" said Willis.

This week, the NCAA is expected to announce details on eligibility. Willis believes someone needs to step up and lead.

"Unfortunately in college football we don't have a guy that stands up like a commissioner. There is a guy that has that label. But for some reason we can't get decisions made. We need somebody. There is a lot of money in college football. This is a big time business. We need someone that speaks for everybody and says this is what we're doing or not doing based off of a committee he's got and we're not getting that," said Willis.

Willis said they have cut the team down into small groups to better social distance during practices and team meetings. They wear masks, wash hands, and sanitize frequently but the virus still caused half the team to be quarantined just for being around someone who had it.

UNA said it will not hold football practice until the NCAA releases its eligibility plan for players on Friday. UNA said it will go from there and asses its situation.

